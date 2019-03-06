|
RANKMORE Allan Francis Passed away 2/3/2019 aged 64 years. Late of Raymond Terrace formerly of Forbes and Allan's Flat. Beloved partner of Moya. Loving father and father in law to Jeff and Nina, Shirley, Joy and Leigh. Much loved Pa to Jacob, Chelsea and Zoli. A dear brother, brother in law and uncle to the Rankmore families. Relatives and friends of Al are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of Lance Boots Funerals, 3 Johnson Close, Raymond Terrace this Tuesday 12/3/2019 at 11am. Thence for interment in Raymond Terrace Cemetery. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 6, 2019