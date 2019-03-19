|
|
DONCHI Annette (Netta) Passed away 15th March 2019 in Brisbane following a short illness. Funeral to be held at the Holy Spirit Chapel, 736 Beams Road, Carseldine, on Thursday 21st March at 9 a.m. Graveside Prayer Service will be held at the Chiltern (VIC) Cemetery on Friday 29th March at 11 a.m. By request, no flowers please. Donations can be made in Lieu to the St. Columbans Mission Society in Annette's name. https://www.columban.org.au/donations. www.kmsmith.com.au KENMORE Tel: 3144 1654
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 19, 2019