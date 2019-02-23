Home

Darrel Anthony HILL

Darrel Anthony HILL Notice
HILL Darrel Anthony 13.03.1939 - 21.02.2019 Passed away peacefully at Tallangatta Hospital. Loved and loving husband of Roseanne, father and father in law of Ruth and Michael, Gabrielle and Michael, Naomi (dec),Sarah and Claire, David and Kelli. Cherished Grandpa of Ned, Mary and Paddy, Bridget and Joseph, Florence, Toby, Sebastian and Mollie. Loved son of Arthur and Rose, brother to Margaret and Marcia (all dec). Resting peacefully. For funeral details see later edition.



Published in The Border Mail on Feb. 23, 2019
