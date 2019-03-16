|
DOWER Daryl
3.1.1956 - 12.3.2019
Passed away suddenly at Mercy Palliative Care.
Loved and cherished partner of Rosina.
Adored and loved father of Courtney.
Respected and loved step-father of Tony (dec), Maurice, Robert and Cindy, Michele and Lionel and Poppy Boss to their children.
Daryl (Poppy Boss) to Bernadette, Aaron and their boys.
Loved son, brother, brother-in-law and uncle to our families.
I now have an angel watching over me and I call him DAD
Love Courtney~em102
Missing you, in my heart and soul forever
Love you Rosina~em102
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 16, 2019