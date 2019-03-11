|
GRAHAM Dorothy Irene Passed away 5.3.2019 Aged 76 years Late of Raymond Terrace Loving mother and mother-in-law to Peter (dec), Jason and Carolyne. Much loved grandma to Ben and Sarah. A dear sister, sister-in-law and aunt to the Hartwig families. Relatives and Friends of Dot are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of Lance Boots Funerals, 3 Johnson Close, Raymond Terrace, WEDNESDAY 20.3.2019 at 11am. A private cremation will follow. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 49872101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 11, 2019
