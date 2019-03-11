HIGGINSON Dulcie Joyce 22-5-1926 - 9-3-2019







Slipped away peacefully in her sleep aged 92. Daughter of Alec and Jean Bishop, sister of Norma (dec) Faye, Dawn,Shirley (dec). Beloved wife of Lionel Arthur Higginson (dec) 52 years married. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Pauline and Warwick, Maria and John, Michelle and Philip adored nana of 10 grandchildren and 20 great grand children, and one great grandchild to be born soon.







Forever in our Hearts.







Our beautiful Mum, best friend and Nan Nan. A courageous, loving and inspiring woman who gave us unconditional love. Remembering you will be easy and we will do it every day, missing you will be the heartache that will never go away. Your loving daughter and travel buddies Pauline & Warwick, adored grandchildren Sharlene & Damien, Jodie & Keith and treasured great grandchildren Isaac, Jett, Ellie and Coen xxxx







'With tears we saw you suffer,



We watched you fade away,



Our hearts were slowly breaking



As you fought so hard to stay.'







With Love John and Maria, Wade and Melinda, Amy, Joel and Gracie, Laura and James and families.







Legacy of Love



A wife, a mother, a nana too,



This is the legacy we have from you,



You taught us love and how to fight,



A stronger person would be hard to find,



And in your heart, you were always kind.



For all of us you gave your best.



Now the time has come for you to rest,



So go in peace, you've earned your sleep.



Your love in our heart, well eternally keep.







Your loving daughter Michelle son-in-law Philip. Adored Nana to Jessica and Jarred, Rachel and Andrew, Abbey, Jacob and Natalie and nan nan to Annabel, Thomas, Edward and Theodore and Baby Hay on the way.







See a later edition of the Border Mail for funeral details.







Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary