NICHOLAS Elizabeth Effie 'Betty'
27.10.1930-08.03.2019
Passed away suddenly in the presence of Gordon and Janet; Wendy; and Austin. Much loved wife of Fred (dec). Loved and adored mother and mother in law of Gordon and Janet; Wendy; and Austin. Treasured 'Mumma Nick' to Nadia, Evan, Ellen and Thomas and 'Granny Bett' (G.B) to Georgia, Joanna and Alexander. Great grand mother of Angus, Mabel and Daisy; Harrison, Brady and Lachie; Billie and Tex.
Love Beyond Life
Published in The Border Mail from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019