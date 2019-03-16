WOLTER Garry Charles Dad,



You were a true gentleman who can never be replaced. I looked up to you for strength and guidance and you were our families overarching force. How very unfair that you have been taken from me 74 years young. My heart is shattered into a million pieces that I will somehow learn to pick up. Score - Heaven=1, Us=0.







'Always a skip



in the step,



a smile on the face,



a whistle on the lips



and a joke



on the tongue.'







I will miss you forever, your loving daughter, Amber.







~~







Garry,



You were a beautiful man who did everything for his family. You always had time for our kids and loved being with them. Thank you for treating me like a son, you will me missed immensely.







'A wonderful man



full of life.'







Mark.



~~







I just want to sit down and have a good old laugh with you.



Zak.



~~







I will never forget you making my favourite breakfast and picking me up from school.



I will never forget you making my favourite breakfast and picking me up from school.
Flynn