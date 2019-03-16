WOLTER Garry Charles To my loved husband, travel companion and best friend of 55 years.







You loved life to the fullest and were so looking forward to footy season and our planned holidays. Why did you leave us so soon?







You would be so proud of our family. Adrian, Nathan and Amber and their families have taken all the burden on their shoulders, while I sit stunned. I cannot thank them enough for the support, love and care they are giving me.







I will miss your kindness, companionship, love and silly stories and jokes.







RIP until we meet again.







All my love, Marlene.







Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 16, 2019