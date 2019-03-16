Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Garry WOLTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garry Charles WOLTER


1944 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Garry Charles WOLTER Notice
WOLTER Garry Charles To my loved husband, travel companion and best friend of 55 years.



You loved life to the fullest and were so looking forward to footy season and our planned holidays. Why did you leave us so soon?



You would be so proud of our family. Adrian, Nathan and Amber and their families have taken all the burden on their shoulders, while I sit stunned. I cannot thank them enough for the support, love and care they are giving me.



I will miss your kindness, companionship, love and silly stories and jokes.



RIP until we meet again.



All my love, Marlene.



logo
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.