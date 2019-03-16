Home

Garry Charles WOLTER


1944 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Garry Charles WOLTER Notice
WOLTER Garry Charles Dad / Pop,



You are the bedrock on which our lives were built. We have been so lucky and proud to have you as our Father and Pop. You were one of the great personalities, an astute businessman, a solid friend and a true gentleman. Above all, you cared deeply for your entire family and you lived your life to the fullest. What a wonderful achievement your life has been.



Although it is devastating to lose you, we take strength that your memory will remain always, as a guiding example of how to live our own lives.



We will love you forever.



Adrian & Wendy, Reilly & Jade, Liam, Sam, Jay and Luca.
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 16, 2019
