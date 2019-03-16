|
|
WOLTER Garry Charles To a father and a good mate, we will carry your memory for the rest of our lives. What a good bloke you were and what a devastating loss. Who will let us know what's on special at Aldi now?
Nathan, Sherrie, Leah, Charlie and Faith
~~
Pop, you will be missed dearly and I will forever hold you in my heart.
Leah
~~
Dear Pop, you've taught me so much, we've had so many good memories and I'll miss you so much. Thank you.
Charlie
~~
I will miss you Pop, I will always remember the jokes and stories you told us.
Faith
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 16, 2019