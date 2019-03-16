Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Garry WOLTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garry Charles WOLTER

Notice Condolences

Garry Charles WOLTER Notice
WOLTER Garry Charles To a father and a good mate, we will carry your memory for the rest of our lives. What a good bloke you were and what a devastating loss. Who will let us know what's on special at Aldi now?

Nathan, Sherrie, Leah, Charlie and Faith

~~

Pop, you will be missed dearly and I will forever hold you in my heart.

Leah

~~

Dear Pop, you've taught me so much, we've had so many good memories and I'll miss you so much. Thank you.

Charlie

~~

I will miss you Pop, I will always remember the jokes and stories you told us.

Faith
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.