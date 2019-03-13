Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Garry WOLTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garry WOLTER

Notice Condolences

Garry WOLTER Notice
WOLTER Garry 05/09/44 - 11/03/19



Passed away suddenly at home, aged 74.



Dearly loved husband of Marlene. Cherished father and father in law of Adrian and Wendy, Nathan and Sherrie, Amber and Mark. A wonderful Pop to his grandchildren Reilly, Liam, Sam, Jay, Leah, Charlie, Faith, Zak, Flynn and great grandson Luca. Beloved brother and brother in law to Danella, Bette, Jan and Bruce. Devoted son to Charlie and Rose (both dec.)



A devastating loss,

but a wonderful life.



Please see later edition for funeral details.



logo
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.