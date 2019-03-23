Home

TAYLOR Heather Family and friends of the late Heather Taylor are warmly invited to attend the celebration of her life, which will be held at the Evergreen Chapel, Lester and Son Funeral Home, 359 Wantigong Street, North Albury on Tuesday 26th March 2019, commencing at 2.30pm.

Private Cremation

In lieu of flowers donation envelopes will be available at the Chapel for Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre.

Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 23, 2019
