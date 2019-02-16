|
DZIURSKI The funeral service for the late Helen Mary Dziurski will be held at Colin and Pam Ling's funeral chapel, 10 Lindsay St Corowa on Tuesday (Feb 19th) at 11 am. In accordance with Helen's wishes please wear something red. No flowers by family request, in lieu donations to Donate Life would be appreciated. Donations may be made at the service. A private cremation will follow. COLIN & PAM LING Rutherglen & District Funeral Directors Locally owned (02) 6032 8881
Published in The Border Mail on Feb. 16, 2019
