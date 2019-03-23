COSTELLO Ida (Girlie)



4.7.1919 - 18.3.2019







Passed away peacefully at UPA Murrayvale Aged Care Lavington on Monday the 18th March 2019, aged 99 years. Dearly loved wife of Earl (Boxer, dec). Beloved mother & mother in law of Margaret & Bob (dec), Graham & Barbara, Beverley & Jim, Ken & Lynne, Kathryn (dec) & Andre. Loved grandmother of 11 & great grandmother of 21 beautiful children.



***



Mum you gave us many things in life,



gifts both great and small,



but most of all you gave us love,



the greatest gift of all.







Margaret & Bob (dec) Nicole & Emilio, Stuart & Yvie, Brett & Fleur, Jacob & Matthew, Max & Lilly, Dior & McCarthy.







***



Much loved mother & mother in law of Graham & Barbara. Nanna to Simon & Michelle, Justin & Tania. Great Nanna Girlie to James & Finn, Nicola, Isobel, Lewis & Amy.







Highly respected and adored by all, you will always be in our hearts.







***



Death leaves a heartache,



no-one can heal.



Love leaves a memory,



no-one can steal.







Bev & Jim, Tracey & Anthony, Amy & Matt, Jarrod & Meg, Michael & Joanne, Stevie and Rylee.







***



No one knows our heartaches,



only those who have lost can tell,



of the grief that we bear in silence,



for mum who we loved so well.







Ken & Lynne, Ben & Aimee, Taylor, Miah & Blake.







***



Peacefully sleeping, resting at last,



the world's weary trouble and trials are past.



In silence you suffered, in patience you bore,



till God called you home to suffer no more.







Kathryn (dec) Andre, Lisa & Michael, Renee, Isabella, Naia, Aaron & Lauren, Flynn & Holly.







Forever in our hearts. Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 23, 2019