HOOD Isobel Shirley Isobel passed away suddenly at home in Rutherglen on Wednesday March 13 2019 aged 92 years. She was the dearly loved wife of Robin (dec) and much-loved mother and mother in law of Chris (Harry) and Heather, Ian (dec) and Tammy, and Sandy and Katrina. Gran to Esther, Grace, Hamish, Sophie, Georgia and Alistair.
Isobel was the sister of Joan (N.Z.) and Shona (dec) and loved aunty of their families.
A life well led.
For funeral arrangements please see later paper.
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 15, 2019