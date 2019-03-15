Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Isobel HOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isobel Shirley HOOD

Notice Condolences

Isobel Shirley HOOD Notice
HOOD Isobel Shirley Isobel passed away suddenly at home in Rutherglen on Wednesday March 13 2019 aged 92 years. She was the dearly loved wife of Robin (dec) and much-loved mother and mother in law of Chris (Harry) and Heather, Ian (dec) and Tammy, and Sandy and Katrina. Gran to Esther, Grace, Hamish, Sophie, Georgia and Alistair.

Isobel was the sister of Joan (N.Z.) and Shona (dec) and loved aunty of their families.



A life well led.



For funeral arrangements please see later paper.



logo
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.