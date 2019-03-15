In affectionate remembrance of NIGHTINGALE Jenny 09/08/1961-11/03/2019 (Late of Barnawartha) Passed away peacefully at her family home after a courageous battle. Aged 57 Years Loved and loving wife of Kevin. Much loved and cherished Mother to Kylie and Naomi. Step Mother and Mother-In-Law to Joel and Brody. Adored Nan to Luke, Kaleb-James, Trae, Jye, Ayla and Deakin, Jake and Monique. Much loved younger sister to Mick. So dearly loved, so sadly missed. God saw you were getting tired, And a cure was not to be, So He put his arms around you, And whispered, "Come to me". With tearful eyes we watched you, And saw you pass away. Although we loved you dearly, We could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, Hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best. Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary