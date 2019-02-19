|
NICHOLSON Jessie 29.3.1925 - 15.2.2019 Passed away at "Dellacourt", West Albury on the 15 th February 2019, with family by her side. Aged 93 years. Loving wife to Kenneth (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Anne (dec) and Alan, Carol and Alby (dec), Jill and Don. Cherished grandmother of Belinda, Graeme and Janis, Alistair and Stuart. Beloved great grandmother of Alexander and Nicholas, Charlie and Lily, Tyler and Riley. Forever In Our Hearts.
Published in The Border Mail on Feb. 19, 2019