John Athol "Jack" INGLIS


1916 - 2019 Notice Condolences
John Athol "Jack" INGLIS Notice
INGLIS John Athol (Jack) Passed away peacefully at Corryong Health on February 19th, 2019 in his 103rd year.

Beloved husband of Ettie (dec.) and loving father of Geoffrey (dec.), Phillip and Rhonda.

Loved father-in-law of Ros, Betty and Don. Much loved grandpa and great grandpa.

Many thanks to Drs Dodds and Pun and the staff at Corryong Health for their great care.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday 23rd February, 2019 at 10am at John Hossack Funeral Services, 435 Wilson St, Albury.
Published in The Border Mail on Feb. 21, 2019
