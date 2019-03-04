Home

John Martin RYKERS

John Martin RYKERS Notice
RYKERS John Martin 23.4.1939~1.3.2019

Passed away after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Beloved husband of Shirley. Loved father and father in-law of Diane and Taras Kowal, Debbie and Peter Hyde, Sandra and Darren Smallwood, and Carmel Barrat. Adored Pop of his nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Loved brother and brother in-law of Marion and Lloyd Deane.



'Will be forever in our hearts, we will always love you.'



A Service to Celebrate John's life will be held in the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel on Friday 8th March 2019 commencing at 10.00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations will be gratefully accepted at the chapel on behalf of Parkinson's NSW.



Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 4, 2019
