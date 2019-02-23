Home

Joshua MASON

Joshua MASON Notice
Mason Joshua 22.1.1982 - 19.2.2019 Suddenly. Josh you were our rock, our gentle giant, you cared for others more than yourself, you gave and never asked. You grew into a son any parent would be so, so proud of. A doting father who lived for your childrens every word, yet were given to us for such a short time. You tried so hard, you fought the fight of your life, blinded by endless black tunnels and crippled by insurmountable mountains. We don't know what to do without you my love, but for now, until we meet in Heaven, may you rest in God's loving care. Mum, Dad, Rick & Matt.
Published in The Border Mail on Feb. 23, 2019
