WILSON Kenneth David Ken passed away on Wednesday March 13 2019 at Corowa Aged Care aged 94 years. He was the dearly loved husband of Amy and much-loved father and father in law of Robert and Judy, Murray (dec), Carol, Ted and Deborah. Pa Ken to David and Bec, Allan, Julian and Gabby, Holly and Lachie. Old Pa to Jessica and Thomas.
With tears we saw you suffer,
We watched you fade away,
Our hearts were slowly breaking,
As you fought so hard to stay,
You did not want to leave us
But you did not go alone,
For part of us went with you,
The day God called you home.
Published in The Border Mail from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019