TAKLE Kevin 6.12.62 - 11.3.19



After a short illness, Kevin passed away peacefully at the Mercy Hospital. He is survived by his loving wife Jo, his children Alex and Cass. Son of Noel and Marg (dec), brother of Stephen, Peter, Paul and their families.

Kevin was always surrounded by his family and great friends, as he was in his final moments. Thank you to the many family and friends who have visited Kevin and all the medical staff for their recent care, it is very much appreciated by his family.
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 16, 2019
