|
|
|
TAKLE Kevin Family and friends of the late Mr Kevin Takle are informed that the celebration of his life will take place at the Jindera Football Ground, 110 Dight St Jindera on Wednesday March 20, 2019 commencing at 2:00pm, followed by a private cremation.
At the family's request, please wear something blue, as it was Kevin's favourite colour.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Pancreatic Cancer Research at
pancare.org.au
Place your tribute at
lesterandson.com.au
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More