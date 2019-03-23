Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lahni KERNAGAHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lahni KERNAGAHAN

In Memoriam Condolences

Lahni KERNAGAHAN In Memoriam
LAHNI KERNAGHAN 23/3/06-11/5/09 Birthdays in Heaven, decorations of gold, Where the years come and go and you never grow old. Where you celebrate with Angels and past family there. With no illness in sight, just love everywhere. So we don't need to worry how your Birthday was spent, Cause you're safe in Heaven and our wishes are sent. Though we know you are safe even though you're away, We love and miss you, A little more today. Loving you always and forever. Daddy, Mummy, Finn, Odin, Isabeau and Jude
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.