|
|
LAHNI KERNAGHAN 23/3/06-11/5/09 Birthdays in Heaven, decorations of gold, Where the years come and go and you never grow old. Where you celebrate with Angels and past family there. With no illness in sight, just love everywhere. So we don't need to worry how your Birthday was spent, Cause you're safe in Heaven and our wishes are sent. Though we know you are safe even though you're away, We love and miss you, A little more today. Loving you always and forever. Daddy, Mummy, Finn, Odin, Isabeau and Jude
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 23, 2019