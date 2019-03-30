|
PURSCHE Marilyn Kay Family and friends of the late Marilyn Pursche are informed that the celebration of her life will take place at the Evergreen Chapel, Lester & Son Funeral Home, 359 Wantigong St, North Albury on Friday 5th April commencing at 2pm. At the conclusion of the service, the cortege will leave for the Glenmorus Gardens Lawn Cemetery, Union Rd North Albury.
In Lieu of flowers donations would be gratefully received for Vision Australia.
Envelopes available at the chapel.
Place your tribute at lesterandson.com.au
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 30, 2019
