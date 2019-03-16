Home

Max Alexander BETTS

Notice

Max Alexander BETTS Notice
BETTS Max Alexander Family and friends of the late Max Betts are invited to attend his funeral service at the Lester & Son Chapel, 49 Thomas Mitchell Dr Wodonga on Wednesday 20th of March 2019, commencing at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Albury Wodonga Animal Rescue, envelopes will be available at the service.



Casual dress please by request of the family.



Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 16, 2019
