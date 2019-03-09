Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Hossack Funeral Homes
435 Wilson Street
Albury, New South Wales 2640
(02) 6041 3855
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxwell PETTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxwell Arthur PETTS

Notice Condolences

Maxwell Arthur PETTS Notice
PETTS Maxwell Arthur Passed away with his loving family by his side on Thursday 7th March, 2019 aged 85.

Dearly loved Husband of Margaret (dec.).

Loved Father and Father-In-Law of Stephen(dec.), Deborah and Greg and their families.

Adored Pop to 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.



Much loved son of Arthur(dec.) and Grace (dec.) Petts.



Loved and respected brother and brother-in-law of Don and Phyllis, Reg and Marie, Norma, Kevin and Ethel, Brian and Marie (dec.), Jan and Terry Burns, Grace and Hazel (both dec.).

Will be sadly missed by all.



Loved and respected Brother-In-Law to Des and Sylvia Britt, Mary and Rowan Borella, Neville and Margaret Britt, Dorothy and Robert Channells and their families.

'At peace with his sweetheart.'
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.