|
|
PETTS Maxwell Arthur Passed away with his loving family by his side on Thursday 7th March, 2019 aged 85.
Dearly loved Husband of Margaret (dec.).
Loved Father and Father-In-Law of Stephen(dec.), Deborah and Greg and their families.
Adored Pop to 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Much loved son of Arthur(dec.) and Grace (dec.) Petts.
Loved and respected brother and brother-in-law of Don and Phyllis, Reg and Marie, Norma, Kevin and Ethel, Brian and Marie (dec.), Jan and Terry Burns, Grace and Hazel (both dec.).
Will be sadly missed by all.
Loved and respected Brother-In-Law to Des and Sylvia Britt, Mary and Rowan Borella, Neville and Margaret Britt, Dorothy and Robert Channells and their families.
'At peace with his sweetheart.'
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 9, 2019