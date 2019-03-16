|
HISCOCK (Molloy) Norma Elizabeth Passed away peacefully, after a short illness on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Wodonga Hospital.
Aged 82 years.
Loved daughter of Eric and Alma Molloy (both dec.). Sister to Margaret Grant (dec.), Bobby (dec.), Dorothy Herbert and Alex. Dearly loved wife of Robert 'Bob'. Adored and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sue and Brian, Judy and Dale, Heather and Chris, Cathy and Tim, Helen and Gavin, Robert 'Rob'. Treasured Nan to 14 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Mum, you never failed to do your best, your heart was true and tender, you simply lived for those you loved, and those you loved remember.
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 16, 2019