Olive Mary CROSS

Olive Mary CROSS Notice
CROSS Olive Mary (nee Edmunds) Born in Wodonga 1 July 1931. Passed away in Canberra 11 February 2019, after a long illness. Olive is survived by her husband John (of 66 years) and her children Leonie Kelly and Ashley, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The funeral service for Olive will be held in the Margaret Whitlam Pavilion, Forest Drive, Molonglo Valley, Canberra on Monday, 18 February 2019, commencing at 10:30 am. Private burial. (John Cross, PO box 2012 Kambah, ACT 2902) WILLIAM COLE FUNERALS Canberra (02) 6253 3655
Published in The Border Mail on Feb. 14, 2019
