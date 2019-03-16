|
|
|
EVANS (Jones) Patricia Victoria Friends and family and warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service for the late Patricia Victoria Evans to be held in The Chapel, Conway Funeral Home, 20 South Street, Wodonga at 10.30am on Monday, March 18, 2019.
At the conclusion of the the service the cortege will depart for Wodonga Cemetery, Sangsters Road, Wodonga.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Australian Cancer Research Foundation via their website acrf.com.au/donate
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More