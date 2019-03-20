|
|
Brunnenmeyer Peter John 20/7/1956 to 14/03/2019 Beloved son of Karl and Rosemarie (both dec), loved father of Michael and Kristy, Opa of Summer and Mitchell. Loved brother of Ruth, Reini, Coojie, Chris, Evelyn, John, Udo (dec) and David and families. RIP ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Loved brother and brother in law of Chris and Steve, loved uncle of Wade and Ebony, Karli and Matt, Marissa and Steve, Haidee and Declan, great uncle of Scarlett, Gwyneth, Harvey, Ava, Delilah and Harriette. We will all meet again down by the river side
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 20, 2019