Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yarrawonga-Mulwala Funerals Pty Ltd
67 Ely Street
Yarrawonga, Victoria 3730
(03) 5743 2967
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter BRUNNENMEYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter John BRUNNENMEYER


1956 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Peter John BRUNNENMEYER Notice
Brunnenmeyer Peter John 20/7/1956 to 14/03/2019 Beloved son of Karl and Rosemarie (both dec), loved father of Michael and Kristy, Opa of Summer and Mitchell. Loved brother of Ruth, Reini, Coojie, Chris, Evelyn, John, Udo (dec) and David and families. RIP ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Loved brother and brother in law of Chris and Steve, loved uncle of Wade and Ebony, Karli and Matt, Marissa and Steve, Haidee and Declan, great uncle of Scarlett, Gwyneth, Harvey, Ava, Delilah and Harriette. We will all meet again down by the river side
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.