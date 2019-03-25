|
|
MARSDEN Raymond Laurence 16.07.1941 - 21.03.2019
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and the people who cared for him. Late of Napier, Talbingo and Holbrook. Husband of Heather, father to Phil and Anna.
Ray's family are immensely grateful to the loving and caring staff at the Harry Jarvis wing of the Holbrook hospital.
The funeral service to celebrate the life of Ray Marsden will be held at Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 29th of March 2019 commencing at 10:30am. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 25, 2019