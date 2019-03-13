Home

Robert Charles (Bob, Boola) MANNERING

Notice

MANNERING Robert Charles (Bob, Boola) Family and friends of the late Mr Robert Charles (Bob, Boola) Mannering are informed that the celebration of his life will take place at Gateway Life Church, Cnr of Griffith Rd & McDonald Rd, Lavington on Tuesday 19th March 2019 commencing at 11:00am. At the conclusion of the service, the cortege will leave for the Glenmorus Gardens Cemetery, Union Rd North Albury.



Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 13, 2019
