McMONIGLE Robert James The family of Robert McMonigle is deeply saddened to announce his passing on February 18th 2019, aged 77 years. Loving husband of Annie. Loved father and father in law of Heather and Peter, Stephen and Leeanne. Adored Grandpa to Lisa, April, Daniel (dec), Kristine, Cody, Brodie, and Madison. Step father to Nathan, Jade, Leah and Aaron. Brother to John, Graham, Ian, Don, Gary and Annette. A tender thought that brings a tear, A silent wish that you were here.
Published in The Border Mail on Feb. 20, 2019
