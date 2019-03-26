|
|
GARRATT Robert Leo Valentine (Bob) 14.02.1928-23.03.2019 After a long illness, Bob Garratt, aged 91, passed away on Saturday 23rd March, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Carmel for 67 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Chris and Jonica, Rob and Anne, John and Debbie, Peter and Jenny, Andrew and Mary. Much loved grandfather of 17 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. The gates of Heaven opened wide and a special person stepped inside.
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 26, 2019