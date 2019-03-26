Home

Sidney Gordon PRICE

PRICE Sidney Gordon Gordon passed away on Sunday March 24 2019 at Corowa Aged Care aged 90 years. He was the dearly loved husband of June (dec) and much-loved father and father in law of Michael (dec), Andrew and Jenny, and Tracee and Noel. Adored grandfather of Scott, Ben and Natasha, Alyse and Paul, Matthew and Meredith, Justin and Kierra. Great grandfather of Jett, Willow and Makenzie. Private cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service for Gordon will be held in early May.
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 26, 2019
