Thomas John CLARK

Thomas John CLARK Notice
CLARK Thomas John John passed away at Yackandandah Nursing Home on Friday, March 15, 2019.

Aged 84 years.

Dearly loved son of Artie and Jean (both dec.). Brother of Eva and Ruth (dec.). Husband of Jan (dec.), partner of Ruth. Father of Trevor, Joanne and Beth. Father-in-law of Jenny, Tony and Ashley. Grandfather of Michael, Kate, Tim, Caitlin, Jordan and Ashley.



Thank you to the staff at Yackandandah Health for their professional and compassionate care.
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 16, 2019
