HOWARD Valerie Family and friends of the late Mrs Valerie Howard are invited to attend the celebration of her life which will be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church, Kiewa Street, Albury on Wednesday 13th March 2019, commencing at 2pm. At the conclusion of the service a private burial will be held.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Dementia Australia, envelopes will be available at the church.
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 9, 2019
