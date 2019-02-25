Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian COLCLOUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian "Betty" (Prentice) COLCLOUGH

Notice Condolences

Vivian "Betty" (Prentice) COLCLOUGH Notice
COLCLOUGH (Prentice) Vivian (Betty) Passed away peacefully at Riverwood Retirement Village, Albury on the 23rd February 2019.

Aged 99 years.

Devoted wife of Peter Salmon Colclough (dec.)

Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Judy and Alec Cardwell, Pam and Arthur Godfrey, Peter and Hazel Colclough and Kate Colclough.

Loved by family and friends especially her 12 grandchildren & 17 great grandchildren.



Sincere thanks to the caring staff at Riverwood.
Published in The Border Mail on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.