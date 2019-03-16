Home

WILLIAMS (Bill) William James Formerly of Albury, Bill passed away suddenly with his loving family by his side on Sunday 10th March 2019.

Aged 78 years.

Dearly loved husband of Mary.

Loved father and father in law of Mark, Jenni, Dawn & Alan and Peter (dec).

Adored Pa to Pete & Erin, Nadine & Adam, Chantara (Sissy), Danica, Tyarne & Aarron & Kyle and Jess and Alan Jnr (dec).



Gone fishing

Rest peacefully



As per Bill's wishes, a private burial has taken place.



Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 16, 2019
