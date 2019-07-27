|
HOWARD (nee Kelly) Adele Late of Wangaratta and formerly of Rutherglen. Passed away peacefully at Rangeview Private Nursing Home on Thursday July 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Aged 73 years. Adele was dearly loved by her family, she will be sadly missed by many. We are all so lucky to have had her in our lives. Dearly loved and loving wife of Chris. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Vicki and Paul; Leonie and Mike; Stacey and Andrew; and Marcus. Cherished nanna of Jade, Darian and Cody; Tass, Taylor and Ashlee; and Lauren. To the world you were but one; To us, you were the world.
Published in The Border Mail on July 27, 2019