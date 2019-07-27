Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason Park Funerals
95 Mason St
Wangaratta, Victoria 3677
5721-5060
Resources
More Obituaries for Adele HOWARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adele HOWARD

Add a Memory
Adele HOWARD Notice
HOWARD (nee Kelly) Adele Late of Wangaratta and formerly of Rutherglen. Passed away peacefully at Rangeview Private Nursing Home on Thursday July 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Aged 73 years. Adele was dearly loved by her family, she will be sadly missed by many. We are all so lucky to have had her in our lives. Dearly loved and loving wife of Chris. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Vicki and Paul; Leonie and Mike; Stacey and Andrew; and Marcus. Cherished nanna of Jade, Darian and Cody; Tass, Taylor and Ashlee; and Lauren. To the world you were but one; To us, you were the world.
Published in The Border Mail on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adele's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.