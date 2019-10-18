Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason Park Funerals
95 Mason St
Wangaratta, Victoria 3677
5721-5060
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan MCPHERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Richard MCPHERSON

Alan Richard MCPHERSON Notice
McPHERSON The Funeral Service in Celebration of the Life for Mr Alan (Mac) McPherson will be held in the Whorouly Recreation Centre, 1 Memorial Park Drive, Whorouly on Monday October 21, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. Burial will follow the Service at the Myrtleford Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation made in memory of Mac to the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre would be greatly appreciated. Donation envelopes will be available at the Service.



logo
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.