McPHERSON The Funeral Service in Celebration of the Life for Mr Alan (Mac) McPherson will be held in the Whorouly Recreation Centre, 1 Memorial Park Drive, Whorouly on Monday October 21, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. Burial will follow the Service at the Myrtleford Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation made in memory of Mac to the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre would be greatly appreciated. Donation envelopes will be available at the Service.
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 18, 2019