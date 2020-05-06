|
|
DENNIS Albert Edward 'Ted'
12.8.1940 - 1.5.2020
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on his farm in Table Top. Cherished and treasured husband of Edith. Loved and adored father of Anita, Douglas and Rachael. Father in law of Angus and Ercan. Loved pop of Victoria and Stephanie; Sean, Sascha, Samara, Blake, Alistair and Ian; Kerim and Zane. Brother of Ivy, Frank and George. Uncle to all his nieces and nephews.
He Will Live On In All Of Us
Due to current regulations a private family funeral will be held.
Published in The Border Mail on May 6, 2020