Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alec PHILLIPS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alec PHILLIPS

Add a Memory
Alec PHILLIPS Notice
Phillips Alec William John 24.9.1925 - 19.4.2020 Loved husband of Nancy, dearly loved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and extended family members of Lesley, Jeff, Catherine, Andrew, Mark, Cayla, Ethan, Ella, Finn, Ada, Lucas, Debra, Dan, Kate and Priscilla. Alec was an EX Chief Engine Room Artificer, Royal Navy Fourth Submarine Flotilla and originally from St Mary's Isles of Scilly, Cornwall UK. Left Albury in 2018 to reside in Canberra to be closer to family. Many thanks to the staff at Fred Ward Gardens.
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alec's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -