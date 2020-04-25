|
|
Phillips Alec William John 24.9.1925 - 19.4.2020 Loved husband of Nancy, dearly loved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and extended family members of Lesley, Jeff, Catherine, Andrew, Mark, Cayla, Ethan, Ella, Finn, Ada, Lucas, Debra, Dan, Kate and Priscilla. Alec was an EX Chief Engine Room Artificer, Royal Navy Fourth Submarine Flotilla and originally from St Mary's Isles of Scilly, Cornwall UK. Left Albury in 2018 to reside in Canberra to be closer to family. Many thanks to the staff at Fred Ward Gardens.
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 25, 2020