Alexander James CHEESLEY


1940 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Alexander James CHEESLEY Notice
CHEESLEY Alexander James 'Alec'



Very much loved husband of Margaret for the past 54 years.

You will be so sadly missed but remembered for ever. XX

~~~

Dad, you loved your life on the farm, you loved your animals and loved your family. Thank you for being my dear dad. Annie

~~~

Poppy, farm day Sunday was our special day. It won't be the same without you. Forever in our hearts and memories.

Love Harry and Ella.

~~~

In loving memory of Alec Cheesley. Adored father to David Cheesley. Father in law to Kira. Pa to Bryce and Tayla.

Miss you lots, thanks for raising me to be like you.

Gone too soon but now you can catch back up with Douglas and Eric.

The dogs will all miss you most.

Love you Dad, love David (son)
Published in The Border Mail on June 19, 2019
