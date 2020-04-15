Home

Alice TERLICH


1929 - 2020
Alice TERLICH Notice
TERLICH (Flood) Alice

Late of Henty, passed away peacefully on

Monday 13th April 2020, aged 90 years.

Loved wife of the late Neville.

Loved mother & mother-in-law of

Wendy (dec) & Kim, Gail & Garry,

Tracey & David, Susan, Neale & Lindy.

Loving grandmother of 14 &

great grandmother of 18 & counting.



'A Beautiful Caring Soul at Rest'



Due to current restrictions a

private family service will be held.

Please contact the family to live stream.



Henty Funeral Service

Ph: 02 6929 3201
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 15, 2020
