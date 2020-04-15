|
|
TERLICH (Flood) Alice
Late of Henty, passed away peacefully on
Monday 13th April 2020, aged 90 years.
Loved wife of the late Neville.
Loved mother & mother-in-law of
Wendy (dec) & Kim, Gail & Garry,
Tracey & David, Susan, Neale & Lindy.
Loving grandmother of 14 &
great grandmother of 18 & counting.
'A Beautiful Caring Soul at Rest'
Due to current restrictions a
private family service will be held.
Please contact the family to live stream.
Henty Funeral Service
Ph: 02 6929 3201
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 15, 2020