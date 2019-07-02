Home

1926 - 2019
VAN DE VELDE (Damm) Alice Thelma

Of Wodonga, passed away peacefully after a short illness on 27th June 2019 aged 93 years at Wodonga Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Con (dec). Loved mother of Annette, Rex, Clyde, Rijn and their families. Much loved grandma of 10 grand children. Great grandma of 24 great grand children and great great grandma of six great great grand children.



The family wish to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Wodonga Hospital for their wonderful care and kindness.



Loved And Remembered Always
Published in The Border Mail on July 2, 2019
