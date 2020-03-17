|
|
Brister Alison 07/06/48 - 13/03/2020 Beloved wife of Brian (dec), adored mother & mother-in-law to Melina & Mark, Lisa & Ian. Cherished & devoted grandmother 'Ali' to Lachlan & Jacob. Your beautiful smile, positive spirit, generosity, wisdom, love & strength will be forever missed. We hold you close in our hearts every day. Now reunited in the arms of our dear father & father-in-law Brian. May she rest in eternal peace. In accordance with Alison's wishes a private cremation & memorial will be held.
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 17, 2020