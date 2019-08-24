Home

Mason Park Funerals
95 Mason St
Wangaratta, Victoria 3677
5721-5060
NEWTON Allan John (John) 20/12/1931 - 18/08/2019 Formerly of Edi Upper and late of Wangaratta. Loved Husband of Marie (dec) and Aileen (dec). Loved brother and brother in law Marj & Ken Jenvey. Loved father and father in law of Kevin & Diane, Jenny & Peter Crameri, Robert & Gaye, and Geoffrey. Stepfather and stepfather in law to Denise & Rick, Kaye & Bob, Warren & Leanne, Craig & Kazumi and their families. Grandfather to Christine & Owen, Kaitlin, Kurt & Alex, Trina & Michael, Elisha & David, Nerissa & Brad, Mark & Emily. Great grandfather to Thomas, Isobel, Tyler, Ella and Sterling. We knew the time was coming, And soon we would have to part. Your weary days are over, And troubled nights have passed. God took you gently from us, And gave you peace at last. A very special thankyou to all the staff at St Catherine's Hostel for their wonderful and compassionate care of John during his time with you.
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 24, 2019
